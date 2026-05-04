Fiserv Gears Up to Report Q1 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know

Fiserv, Inc. FISV is scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 results on May 5, before market open.

FISV has outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an average negative surprise of 3.2%.

Fiserv, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Fiserv, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Fiserv, Inc. Quote

Fiserv’s Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is expected to decline marginally from that reported in the same quarter last year to $4.8 billion.

The Zack Consensus Estimate for adjusted revenues in the merchant solutions segment is $2.5 billion. The metric is expected to gain 3.4% from the year-ago quarter's actual. We expect this segment to have witnessed growth on the back of the expanding Clover platform, partnerships and pivot to recurring revenues. The consensus mark for operating income for this segment is kept at $666 million, declining 17.8% year over year.

For the financial solutions segment, the consensus estimate for adjusted revenues is pinned at $2.3 billion, suggesting a 4.7% year-over-year dip. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for operating income for the financial solutions segment is kept at $875 million. The metric is anticipated to plunge 23.8% from that reported in the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for EPS is pinned at $1.57, hinting at a 26.6% year-over-year fall.

What Our Model Says About FISV

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Fiserv this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Fiserv has an Earnings ESP of -4.11% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Clean Harbors CLH: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $1.5 billion, indicating 2.3% year-over-year growth. For earnings, the consensus estimate is pegged at $1.15 per share, implying a 5.5% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in three of the four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 0.8%.

CLH has an Earnings ESP of +3.25% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The company is scheduled to declare its first-quarter 2026 results on May 6.

Coherent Corp. COHR: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $1.8 billion, hinting at an 18.8% jump from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.41 per share, a 55% year-over-year rally from the year-ago quarter’s actual. COHR missed the consensus estimate in the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 7.7%.

COHR has an Earnings ESP of +3.08% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. It is scheduled to declare first-quarter 2026 results on May 6.

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Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.