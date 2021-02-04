Fiserv (FISV) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Fiserv, Inc. FISV is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 9, after market close.

Let's check out how things have shaped up for the announcement.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.75 billion, indicating a decline of 7.3% from the year-ago reported figure.

Segment-wise, growth in the Merchant Acceptance segment is expected to have been aided by strength across the company’s flexible Clover platform, global suite of e-commerce and omni-channel solutions, and suite of ISV Solutions

The FinTech segment is expected to have been aided by growth in high-quality recurring revenues, which may have been partially offset by the expected decline in periodic revenues. The company is likely to have witnessed rise in new core account processing clients.

The Payments and Network segment is likely to have been aided by card services and output solutions including revenue-synergy benefits, partially offset by COVID-driven weakness in the company’s prepaid, credit processing, and biller businesses globally.

Strength across each of the segments and benefits of cost synergies are likely to have boosted Fiserv’s fourth-quarter 2020 earnings, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which is pegged at $1.29 per share, indicating growth of 14.2%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Fiserv this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Fiserv has an Earnings ESP of -2.22% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Fiserv, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Fiserv, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Fiserv, Inc. Quote

