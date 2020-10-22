Fiserv (FISV) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in The Offing?

Fiserv, Inc. FISV is scheduled to report third-quarter 2020 results on Oct 27, after the bell.

The company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the second quarter of 2020. The company delivered an earnings surprise of a negative 0.7% in the last four quarters, on average.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for adjusted revenues is pegged at $3.56 billion, indicating growth of 13.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The expected growth is likely to be driven by incremental revenues from the First Data acquisition which should aid the Acceptance, Payments and Corporate and Other segments.

Revenue growth and benefits of cost synergies are likely to have boosted Fiserv’s second-quarter 2020 earnings, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which is pegged at $1.16 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 13.7%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Fiserv this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.

Fiserv has an Earnings ESP of +3.86% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Fiserv, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Fiserv, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Fiserv, Inc. Quote

Other Stocks That Warrant a Look

Aptiv APTV has an Earnings ESP of +15.51% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Booz Allen Hamilton BAH has an Earnings ESP of +3.64% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Waste Connections WCN has an Earnings ESP of +0.32% and a Zacks Rank #3.

