Fiserv (FISV) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Fiserv, Inc. FISV is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2019 results on Feb 4, after the bell.

Shares of the company have gained 41% over the past year compared with 39.3% growth of the industry it belongs to.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $3.96 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of more than 100%. The top line is likely to have benefited from strong performance of First Data, card services, electronic payments, output solutions, account and item processing businesses. In third-quarter 2019, revenues of $3.13 billion improved more than 100% year over year.

Revenue growth and operational effectiveness are likely to have boosted Fiserv’s fourth-quarter 2019 earnings, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which is pegged at $1.14 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 35.7%. In third-quarter 2019, adjusted earnings per share of $1.02 increased 36% year over year.

What Our Model Says

Our proven Zacks model does not predict an earnings beat for Fiserv this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Fiserv has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Waste Management WM has an Earnings ESP of +4.19% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is slated to report results on Feb 13. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. FIS has an Earnings ESP of +0.30% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is slated to release results on Feb 13.

Global Payments Inc. GPN has an Earnings ESP of +1.57% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is slated to release results on Feb 12.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.