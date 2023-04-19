Fiserv (FISV) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Fiserv, Inc. FISV is scheduled to release its first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 25, before market open.

The company has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one. The average surprise was 0.2%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPS is pegged at $1.56, indicating growth of 11.4% year over year.

Fiserv, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Fiserv, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Fiserv, Inc. Quote

Q1 Expectations

The consensus estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $4.16 billion, up 6.5% from the year-ago actual figure. The uptick is likely to have been driven by steady organic growth, higher processing revenues and increased product sale across its Merchant Acceptance and Payments and Networks segments. Our estimate indicates revenue growth of 4.8% year over year.

Segmental Information

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Merchant Acceptance segment revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.78 billion, indicating 7.7% year-over-year growth. Diligent acquisitions and their synergies are the likely enablers of such growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues generated from the Payment and Networks segment is pegged at $1.59 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 8%, expectedly benefiting from new client wins and some strategic acquisitions.

Revenues generated from the Processing and Services segment is expected to grow 8.7% from the year-ago reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $3.66 billion.

Increasing interest expenses are likely to have a slight impact on the company’s bottom line. The consensus mark for the bottom line is pegged at $1.56, which has been revised slightly upward in the past 60 days. Our estimate indicates an increase of 9.9% year over year.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for FISV this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Fiserv has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Waste Connections WCN currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.93% and a Zacks Rank of 3. It is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 26, after market close.

The ZacksConsensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at 88 cents per share, up 7.3% from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1.9 billion, up 15.4% from the figure reported a year ago. WCN had an average surprise of 3.53% in the previous four quarters.

Waste Management WM currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.53% and a Zacks Rank of 3. It is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 26, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.26 per share, down 2.3% from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $4.84 billion, up 3.9% from the prior-year figure. WM had an average surprise of 4.7% in the previous four quarters.

Aptiv APTV currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.29% and a Zacks Rank of 3. It is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 4, before market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at 86 cents per share, up 36.5% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $4.51 billion, up 7.9% from the prior-year reported figure. APTV had a negative surprise of 8.7%, on average, in the previous four quarters.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Waste Management, Inc. (WM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aptiv PLC (APTV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.