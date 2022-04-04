Fiserv (FISV) to Benefit from Finxact Buyout: Here's How

Fiserv, Inc. FISV recently announced that it has completed the acquisition of Finxact. The deal was initially announced on Feb 7.

Founded in 2016, Finxact is a developer of a cloud-native banking solution that powering digital transformation throughout the financial services sector.

Over the past year, shares of Fiserv have declined 16.2% compared with 26% loss of the industry it belongs to. The Zacks S&P 500 composite has risen 11.9% in the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How Will Fiserv Benefit?

The deal is expected to boost Fiserv’s digital banking strategy by helping it offer smooth and personalized digital banking experiences to its clients.

The buyout brings together Finxact’s flexible and scalable API-first capabilities with the comprehensive digital financial solutions portfolio and expertise of Fiserv. The acquisition strengthens Fiserv’s account processing, digital, and payments solutions.

Considering the increasing demand of digital technology in financial institutions and companies across all industries globally, the deal is expected to strengthen Fiserv’s competitive position in the digital banking industry.

Frank Bisignano, president and chief executive officer at Fiserv, stated, "Together with Finxact, we are accelerating the ability for fintechs and financial institutions to deliver differentiated digital banking experiences to their customers.”

