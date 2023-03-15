Fiserv (FISV) Soars 6.0%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Fiserv (FISV) shares rallied 6% in the last trading session to close at $110.53. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 10.5% loss over the past four weeks.

The stock recovered as concerns about its exposure to Silicon Valley Bank appeared to ease. The stock lost around 7% in Monday’s session.

This financial services technology company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.56 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +11.4%. Revenues are expected to be $4.16 billion, up 6.5% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Fiserv, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised marginally higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on FISV going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Fiserv is part of the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry. Fidelity National Information Services (FIS), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 7% higher at $53.32. FIS has returned -24.5% in the past month.

Fidelity National's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -13.3% over the past month to $1.20. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -18.4%. Fidelity National currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.