Fiserv (FISV) Set to Benefit From Ondot Acquisition: Here's How

Fiserv, Inc. FISV yesterday announced that it has completed the acquisition of Ondot Systems, Inc., a digital experience platform for financial institutions. The deal was initially announced on Dec 16, 2020. Financial terms of the deal have been kept under wraps.

Founded in 2011, Ondot provides digital capabilities for over 30 million cards and processes more than 1 billion transactions per month.

Frank Bisignano, president and chief executive officer at Fiserv, stated, "Closing this transaction further expands our digital capabilities, enhancing our suite of integrated solutions to enable clients of all sizes to deliver frictionless digital-first and personalized experiences to consumers."

Considering the growing importance of digitalization and the ongoing shift toward online and mobile banking, and contactless payments modes, the latest acquisition is expected to boost Fiserv’s digital capabilities and strengthen its competitive position against names like Green Dot Corporation GDOT, FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. FLT and Envestnet, Inc. ENV.

Notably, Fiserv has been active on the acquisition front to widen its client base and enhance its product portfolio. In 2020, the company completed the acquisitions of MerchantPro Express, Bypass Mobile and Inlet. While MerchantPro expands the company’s merchant services business, Bypass enhances its omni-commerce capabilities and Inlet boosts its digital bill payment strategy. In 2019, Fiserv acquired First Data. This was one of the biggest financial mergers in a decade and has helped Fiserv to emerge as one of the world’s largest payments and financial technology providers.

