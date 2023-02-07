Fiserv (FISV) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Fiserv (FISV) reported $4.36 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.5%. EPS of $1.91 for the same period compares to $1.57 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.33 billion, representing a surprise of +0.80%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.91.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Fiserv performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Financial Technology (Fintech)-Organic Revenue : $822 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $807.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.6%.

: $822 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $807.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.6%. Payments and Network(Payments)-Organic Revenue : $1.70 billion versus $1.64 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.1% change.

: $1.70 billion versus $1.64 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.1% change. Merchant Acceptance-Organic Revenue : $1.93 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.84 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.5%.

: $1.93 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.84 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.5%. Merchant Acceptance-GAAP Revenue : $1.86 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.86 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.4%.

: $1.86 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.86 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.4%. Corporate and Other-GAAP Revenue : $283 million compared to the $262.41 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $283 million compared to the $262.41 million average estimate based on four analysts. Payments and Network(Payments)-GAAP Revenue : $1.67 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.67 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.4%.

: $1.67 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.67 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.4%. Operating income-Payments: $805 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $822.90 million.

Shares of Fiserv have returned +4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

