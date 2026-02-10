Fiserv (FISV) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2025, Fiserv (FISV) reported revenue of $4.9 billion, representing no change compared to the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.99, compared to $2.51 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.95 billion, representing a surprise of -0.97%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.94%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.90.

Adjusted Revenue- Financial Solutions : $2.36 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $2.36 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.6%.

: $2.36 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $2.36 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.6%. Adjusted Revenue- Merchant Solutions : $2.54 billion versus $2.55 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.6% change.

: $2.54 billion versus $2.55 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.6% change. Revenue- Product : $1.03 billion compared to the $999.56 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.6% year over year.

: $1.03 billion compared to the $999.56 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.6% year over year. Revenue- Processing and services : $4.26 billion compared to the $4.27 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.1% year over year.

: $4.26 billion compared to the $4.27 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.1% year over year. Revenue- Corporate and Other : $384 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $341.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.4%.

: $384 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $341.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.4%. Adjusted Revenue- Financial Solutions- Banking : $610 million compared to the $611.1 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.2% year over year.

: $610 million compared to the $611.1 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.2% year over year. Adjusted Revenue- Financial Solutions- Issuing : $792 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $798.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.5%.

: $792 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $798.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.5%. Adjusted Revenue- Merchant Solutions- Processing : $265 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $254.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.5%.

: $265 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $254.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.5%. Adjusted Revenue- Merchant Solutions- Enterprise : $587 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $628.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.2%.

: $587 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $628.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.2%. Adjusted Revenue- Merchant Solutions- Small Business : $1.69 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.69 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.9%.

: $1.69 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.69 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.9%. Adjusted Revenue- Financial Solutions- Digital Payments : $960 million compared to the $926.25 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.5% year over year.

: $960 million compared to the $926.25 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.5% year over year. Operating income- Merchant Solutions: $816 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $833.87 million.

Shares of Fiserv have returned -11.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's no change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

