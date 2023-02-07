Fiserv (FISV) Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates, Increase Y/Y

Fiserv, Inc.’s FISV fourth-quarter 2022 earnings meet the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues beat the same.

Adjusted earnings per share (excluding 68 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.91 increased 21.7% year over year. Adjusted revenues of $4.36 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.8% and increased 2.4% year over year.

Organic revenue growth was 12% in the quarter, driven by 16%, 8% and 10% growth in the Acceptance, Fintech and Payments segments, respectively.

Fiserv, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Fiserv, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Fiserv, Inc. Quote

Other Quarterly Details

Processing and services’ revenues of $3.7 billion increased 6.9% year over year. Revenues in Product segment were $909 million, up 17.7% year over year.

Revenues in Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology and Payments and Network segments were $1.86 billion, $823 million and $1.67 billion, up 9.4%, 6.7% and 8.4%, respectively, year over year. Adjusted revenues in Payments and Network segment increased 8.4% year over year.

Adjusted operating income of $811 million was up 13.7% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Adjusted operating margin of 48.5% expanded 230 basis points year over year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Fiserv exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $902 million compared with $893 million at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt was $21 billion compared with $20.8 billion at the end of the prior quarter.

FISV generated $1633 million of net cash from operating activities, while free cash flow was $1405 million. Capital expenditures were $331 million. The company repurchased 7.6 million shares for $750 million in the quarter.

2023 Guidance

Adjusted earnings per share are anticipated in the range of $7.25-$7.40. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged lower at $6.49. FISV expects organic revenue growth of 7-9%.

Currently, Fiserv carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshots

Robert Half International Inc. RHI reported mixed fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed.

Quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5% but declined 9.3% year over year. Revenues of $1.73 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6% and decreased 2.4% year over year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP reported better-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2023 results.

Adjusted earnings per share of $1.96 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5% and grew 19% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading. Total revenues of $4.4 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.3% and improved 9.1% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading on a reported basis and 10% on an organic constant-currency basis.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. BAH reported impressive third-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with both earnings and revenues beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly adjusted earnings (excluding 84 cents from non-recurring items) per share of $1.07 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.9% and increased 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Total revenues of $2.3 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4% and increased 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.