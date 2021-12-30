Fiserv (FISV) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Fiserv (FISV) closed the most recent trading day at $104.52, moving +0.24% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the financial services technology company had gained 9.13% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 2% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.11% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Fiserv as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Fiserv to post earnings of $1.56 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 20%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.04 billion, up 11.56% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.57 per share and revenue of $15.41 billion, which would represent changes of +26.02% and +10.81%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Fiserv. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% lower. Fiserv is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Fiserv has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.72 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.54.

Meanwhile, FISV's PEG ratio is currently 1.31. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial Transaction Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.2 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.