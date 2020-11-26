Fiserv (FISV) Announces Board of Directors' New Chairman

Fiserv, Inc. FISV recently announced a new appointment to its board of directors. Denis J. O’Leary will join the company’s board as non-executive chairman, effective Jan 1, 2021.

Jeffery W. Yabuki, who has been serving as the executive chairman of the board, will be retiring from his position at the end of 2020. This was announced on May 7, 2020.

Notably, Frank J. Bisignano, president and chief executive officer at Fiserv, stated, "On behalf of the board and our team of more than 40,000 associates worldwide, I again thank Jeff for his leadership of Fiserv over the last 15 years, under which the Company transformed into a global leader in payments and fintech. He has been a tremendous partner and friend."

He further added, "I look forward to working with Denis in his new role as he leads our board and supports our strategic focus of creating differentiated value for clients and shareholders."

Considering O’Leary’s more than 40 years of experience in the technology, payments and financial services space, the latest appointment is expected to complement Fiserv’s operations and positively impact its clients, associates and shareholders.

Fiserv currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Heidrick & Struggles International HSII, Automatic Data Processing ADP and Insperity NSP, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for Heidrick & Struggles International, Automatic Data Processing and Insperity is 10%, 12% and 15%, respectively.

