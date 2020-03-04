Fiserv (FISV) Announces Acquisition of MerchantPro Express

Fiserv, Inc. FISV yesterday announced that it has acquired MerchantPro Express, an Independent Sales Organization (ISO). The financial terms of the deal have been kept under wraps.

MerchantPro Express is a provider of processing services, advanced point-of-sale equipment and merchant cash advances to businesses across the United States. The company offers personalized value-added services using technology, analytics and a consultative approach. It has been Fiserv’s distribution partner since 2009.

How Will Fiserv Benefit?

The acquisition unites Fiserv’s payment solutions such as Clover, CoPilot and CardPointe with sophisticated onboarding and service of MerchantPro Express. It is part of Fiserv’s broader goal of boosting its merchant services business and partner-based distribution.

Fiserv, Inc. Revenue (TTM)

Fiserv, Inc. revenue-ttm | Fiserv, Inc. Quote

"By combining our solutions and expertise under one roof we will be able to expand and speed the delivery of new and innovative solutions," said Devin McGranahan, senior group president, Global Business Solutions at Fiserv.

We observe that Fiserv shares have gained 27.8% over the past year, outperforming the 23.3% growth of the industry it belongs to and 6.2% rally of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Fiserv carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Interpublic IPG, Omnicom OMC and Genpact G, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Long-term expected EPS (three to five years) growth rate for Interpublic, Omnicom and Genpact is 4.5%, 5.6% and 11.9%, respectively.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%. This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.

See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.