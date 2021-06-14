Fiserv (FISV) Adds a New Member to Its Board of Directors

Fiserv, Inc. FISV recently announced that Wafaa Mamilli has joined the company’s board of directors. She will be serving on the Technology Risk Committee of the board.

Previously, Mamilli worked as a chief information and digital officer of Zoetis Inc., and was also a member of the executive team since January 2020. Mamilli supervised global technology, digital, analytics and cybersecurity teams supporting business innovation, growth and customer experiences at Zoetis. Moreover, she was also contributing to the company’s digital and data analytic strategies and solutions which boost animal care and customer businesses.

Prior to Zoetis, Mamilli had served Eli Lilly and Company for more than 20 years in multiple leadership positions, including Global Business Units chief information officer. She also held the position of Eli Lilly’s first chief information security officer, wherein she monitored strategy and execution plans to secure digital products, devices, manufacturing systems and information across the business.

Considering Mamilli’s more than 21 years of experience across the technology, digital, analytics and cybersecurity space, the latest appointment is expected to strengthen Fiserv’s competitive position and enhance its services.

Notably, Denis O’Leary, chairman of Fiserv’s board of directors, stated, "Wafaa brings the insights of a deep technology background to our board, which will inform our focus on innovation and the creation of superior value for clients and shareholders." He further added, "Her expertise and perspective on cybersecurity and the use of digital and data are particularly relevant in navigating today’s rapidly evolving technology landscape."

Over the past year, shares of Fiserv have gained 10.3% compared with 13% growth of the industry it belongs to.

