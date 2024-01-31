Fiserv (FI) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Fiserv, Inc. FI is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 6, before market open.

FI’s earnings surprise history has been decent. It has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the four trailing quarters and matched on the other two instances. The average surprise is 0.58%.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $4.69 billion, up 7.5% from the year-ago actual figure. The growth can be considered a perk of having an industry-leading distribution network and customer base.

It is expected the company will report a double-digit adjusted earnings per share (EPS) figure for this quarter as well, thus making it the consecutive 38th time. The consensus estimate for EPS is pegged at $2.15, up 12.6% year over year. Strong revenue performance and technology-driven efficiencies are likely to have been the driving force of such earning growth.

Segmental Expectations

Our estimate for Processing and Services revenues for third-quarter 2023 is pegged at $3.98 billion, indicating 7.1% growth from the year-ago reported figure. Our estimate for Product revenues for the quarter is pegged at $905.9 million, indicating a slight decline from the year-ago reported figure.

Further, we expect Merchant Acceptance and Financial Technology revenues to grow 5.9% and 0.5% year over year, respectively, to $1.97 billion and $827.2 million. The GAAP revenue estimates of Payment and Network, and Corporate and Other are pegged at $1.81 billion and $284.3 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.7% and 0.5%, respectively.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts a likely earnings beat for Fiserv this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

FI has an Earnings ESP of +0.05% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which according to our model, also have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

GartnerIT: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.59 billion, indicating growth of 5.4%. For earnings, the consensus mark is $2.78 per share, down 24.6% from the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimate in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 34.4%.

IT currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.81% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to declare its fourth-quarter results on Feb 6.

Rollins ROL:The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $750.09 million, indicating growth of 13.4%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 21 cents per share, up 23.5% from the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimate in three of the past four quarters and matched on the other instance. It has an average surprise of 7.2%.

ROL currently carries an Earnings ESP of +2.44% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to declare its fourth-quarter results on Feb 14.

