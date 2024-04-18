Fiserv (FI) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Fiserv, Inc. FI is scheduled to release its first-quarter 2024 results on Apr 23, before market open

FI’s earnings surprise history has been decent. It has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and matched in one, the average surprise being 1%.

Fiserv, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Fiserv, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Fiserv, Inc. Quote

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is pegged at $4.6 billion, suggesting 6.4% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. The rise is likely to have been driven by a strong distribution network, diverse client base and product portfolio.

Our estimate for Processing and Services revenues is pegged at $4 billion, indicating 9.1% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual. We anticipate revenues from the Product segment to be $888.9 million, indicating 1.7% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

We expect Merchant Acceptance and Financial Technology revenues to grow 6.7% and 15% year over year to $2 billion and $911.2 million, respectively. The estimate for adjusted Payment and Network is pegged at $1.6 billion, indicating a 3.9% decline from that reported in the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for EPS is pegged at $1.8, up 12% year over year. The rise is likely to have resulted from a strong revenue performance and efficiencies driven by technology.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Fiserv. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

FI currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.97% and a Zacks Rank #3.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, also have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

TransUnion TRU: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $977.5 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 4%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 81 cents per share, suggesting a 1.3% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 5.1%.

TRU currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.13% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to declare its first-quarter results on Apr 25.

Republic Services RSG: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $3.9 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.2%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.4 per share, suggesting a 10.5% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 8.8%.

RSG currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.04% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to declare its first-quarter results on Apr 30.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fiserv, Inc. (FI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TransUnion (TRU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.