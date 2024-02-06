Fiserv (FI) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Fiserv (FI) reported $4.64 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.4%. EPS of $2.19 for the same period compares to $1.91 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.69 billion, representing a surprise of -1.03%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.86%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.15.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Fiserv performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Payments and Network (Payments)- Organic Revenue : $1.74 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.77 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.4%.

: $1.74 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.77 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.4%. Financial Technology (Fintech)- Organic Revenue : $799 million versus $860.85 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.8% change.

: $799 million versus $860.85 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.8% change. Merchant Acceptance- Organic Revenue : $2.31 billion compared to the $2.07 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.7% year over year.

: $2.31 billion compared to the $2.07 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.7% year over year. Merchant Acceptance- GAAP Revenue : $2.11 billion versus $2.04 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.7% change.

: $2.11 billion versus $2.04 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.7% change. Financial Technology (Fintech)- GAAP Revenue : $800 million compared to the $852.39 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $800 million compared to the $852.39 million average estimate based on four analysts. Payments and Network (Payments)- GAAP Revenue : $1.72 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.75 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.2%.

: $1.72 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.75 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.2%. Corporate and Other- GAAP Revenue : $285 million versus $284.49 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.7% change.

: $285 million versus $284.49 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.7% change. Revenue- Product : $892 million compared to the $907.96 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.9% year over year.

: $892 million compared to the $907.96 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.9% year over year. Revenue- Processing and services : $4.03 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.02 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.1%.

: $4.03 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.02 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.1%. Operating income (loss)- Financial Technology : $303 million versus $352.36 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $303 million versus $352.36 million estimated by three analysts on average. Operating Income (loss)- Corporate and other- Non-GAAP : -$110 million compared to the -$122.67 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: -$110 million compared to the -$122.67 million average estimate based on three analysts. Operating income (loss)- Payments- Non-GAAP: $877 million compared to the $833.25 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of Fiserv have returned +6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fiserv, Inc. (FI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.