Fiserv (FI) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from Fiserv (FI) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.65 per share, indicating an increase of 15.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $5.38 billion, representing an increase of 10.1% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Fiserv metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted Revenue- Financial Solutions' will reach $2.59 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +7.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Revenue- Merchant Solutions' reaching $2.83 billion. The estimate points to a change of +14.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Processing and services' should arrive at $4.67 billion. The estimate points to a change of +10.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Product' to come in at $1.11 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +13.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Corporate and Other' at $330.00 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Operating income- Financial Solutions' to reach $1.29 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.14 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating income- Merchant Solutions' will reach $1.01 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $931.00 million.

Shares of Fiserv have demonstrated returns of -3.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Fiserv, Inc. (FI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.