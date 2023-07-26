Fiserv (FI) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Fiserv (FI) reported $4.51 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.4%. EPS of $1.81 for the same period compares to $1.56 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.53 billion, representing a surprise of -0.43%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.81.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Fiserv performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Financial Technology (Fintech)- Organic Revenue : $785 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $828.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.2%.

: $785 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $828.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.2%. Payments and Network (Payments)- Organic Revenue : $1.65 billion compared to the $1.64 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.2% year over year.

: $1.65 billion compared to the $1.64 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.2% year over year. Merchant Acceptance- Organic Revenue : $2.16 billion versus $2.08 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.6% change.

: $2.16 billion versus $2.08 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.6% change. Corporate and Other- Organic Revenue : $7 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $6.03 million.

: $7 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $6.03 million. Corporate and Other- GAAP Revenue : $262 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $268.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.9%.

: $262 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $268.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.9%. Payments and Network (Payments)- GAAP Revenue : $1.65 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.64 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.4%.

: $1.65 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.64 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.4%. Merchant Acceptance- GAAP Revenue : $2.07 billion versus $2.02 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.6% change.

: $2.07 billion versus $2.02 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.6% change. Revenue- Product : $832 million versus $839.18 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.3% change.

: $832 million versus $839.18 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.3% change. Revenue- Processing and services : $3.92 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.93 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.2%.

: $3.92 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.93 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.2%. Operating income (loss)- Financial Technology : $285 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $296.93 million.

: $285 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $296.93 million. Adjusted Operating Income(loss)- Corporate and other- (Non GAAP) : -$142 million compared to the -$125.45 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: -$142 million compared to the -$125.45 million average estimate based on four analysts. Operating income-Payments- Non GAAP: $782 million versus $745.17 million estimated by four analysts on average.

Shares of Fiserv have returned +6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

