Fiserv (FI) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Miss

Fiserv, Inc. FI has reported mixed second-quarter 2024 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues missed the mark.

FI’s adjusted earnings per share (excluding 60 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.1 outpaced the consensus mark by 1.9% and increased 17.7% year over year. Adjusted revenues of $4.8 billion missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin but rose on a year-over-year basis.

The FI stock has gained 21.2% over the past year, outperforming the 11% rally of the industry it belongs to.

Fiserv, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Fiserv, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Fiserv, Inc. Quote

Other Quarterly Details

Processing and services’ revenues of $4.1 billion increased 5.5% year over year and missed our estimate of $4.2 billion. Revenues in the Product segment were $967 million, up 16.2% from the year-ago quarter and outpacing our estimate of $911.7 million.

Revenues from Merchant Acceptance were $2.4 billion, increasing 9.2% year over year and meeting our estimate. The Financial Solutions segment reported revenues of $2.4 billion, a 6% increase from the year-ago figure and meeting our estimate.

The adjusted operating margin for the Merchant acceptance segment was 36.6%, up 290 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis. The adjusted operating margin for the Financial Solutions segment was 45.9%, flat with the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Fiserv exited the second quarter of 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $1.2 billion, flat with the preceding quarter. The long-term debt was $24.4 billion compared with $23.8 billion in the first quarter of 2024. FI generated $958 million in net cash from operating activities, whereas its free cash flow was $1 billion. Capital expenditure was $420 million. The company repurchased 10 million shares for $1.5 billion in the quarter.

2024 Guidance

For 2024, the company has raised the guidance for adjusted earnings per share to $8.65-$8.80 compared with the $8.60-$8.75 stated previously. The mid-point ($8.73) of the revised guidance is higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of $8.69 per share. Fiserv raised its year-over-year earnings per share growth guidance to 15-17% from the 14-16% mentioned previously. FI expects organic revenues to rise 15-17% year over year.

Fiserv currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot

IQVIA Holdings Analytics Inc. IQV reported impressive second-quarter 2024 results.

IQV’s adjusted earnings (excluding 67 cents from non-recurring items) were $2.6 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3% and increasing 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $3.8 billion surpassed the consensus estimate marginally and rose 2.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Omnicom Group Inc. OMC reported impressive second-quarter 2024 results.

OMC’s earnings of $1.95 per share beat the consensus estimate by 3.7% and gained 7.7% year over year. Total revenues of $3.9 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.1% and increased 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.