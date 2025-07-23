Fiserv (FI) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Fiserv (FI) reported $5.2 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.4%. EPS of $2.47 for the same period compares to $2.13 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.2 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.41, the EPS surprise was +2.49%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Adjusted Revenue- Merchant Solutions : $2.64 billion compared to the $2.69 billion average estimate based on nine analysts.

: $2.64 billion compared to the $2.69 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. Adjusted Revenue- Financial Solutions : $2.55 billion compared to the $2.52 billion average estimate based on nine analysts.

: $2.55 billion compared to the $2.52 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. Revenue- Product : $1.21 billion versus $1.06 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.3% change.

: $1.21 billion versus $1.06 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.3% change. Revenue- Corporate and Other : $320 million compared to the $336 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $320 million compared to the $336 million average estimate based on five analysts. Revenue- Processing and services : $4.3 billion compared to the $4.45 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4% year over year.

: $4.3 billion compared to the $4.45 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4% year over year. Operating income- Corporate and Other : $-462 million compared to the $-512.86 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $-462 million compared to the $-512.86 million average estimate based on three analysts. Operating income- Financial Solutions : $1.24 billion versus $1.27 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $1.24 billion versus $1.27 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Operating income- Merchant Solutions: $914 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $991.11 million.

Here is how Fiserv performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Fiserv here>>>

Shares of Fiserv have returned -3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fiserv, Inc. (FI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.