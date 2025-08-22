Fiserv (FI) Down 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Fiserv (FI). Shares have lost about 0.1% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Fiserv due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at its latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for Fiserv, Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Fiserv Beat Q2 Earnings Estimates

Fiserv delivered mixed second-quarter 2025 results on the back of a robust segmental revenue performance and strong margins.

FI’s adjusted earnings per share of $2.47 beat the consensus mark by 2.5% and rose 16% year over year. Adjusted revenues of $5.2 billion missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin but gained 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Processing and services revenues of $4.3 billion increased 4% year over year. This falls short of our estimate of $4.5 billion. The product segment’s revenues were $1.2 billion, up 25.3% from the same quarter last year. This exceeds our estimate of $1.1 billion.

Merchant Solutions' revenues reached $2.6 billion, a 9.7% increase from the previous year. However, this is below our estimate of $2.8 billion. Revenues of this segment were driven by Clover growth through new products, new markets, new partners, and new geographies.

Furthermore, continued scaling of the company’s industry-leading distribution, adding new and existing enterprise merchant clients to its Commerce Hub platform, and driving VAS penetration improved the segment’s performance.

The Financial Solutions segment reported revenues of $2.6 billion, a 7.2% rise from the year-ago quarter. This exceeds our estimate of $2.5 billion. Strong growth in Zelle transactions, increasing demand for real-time payments, and rising transaction volumes of STAR and ACCEL debit networks drove revenues in this segment.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates revision.

VGM Scores

At this time, Fiserv has a average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock has a score of B on the value side, putting it in the second quintile for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Fiserv has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fiserv, Inc. (FI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.