FISERV Earnings Preview: Recent $FI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

FISERV ($FI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $4,986,873,235 and earnings of $2.14 per share.
FISERV Insider Trading Activity
FISERV insiders have traded $FI stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GUY CHIARELLO (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,000 shares for an estimated $10,599,607.
- DOYLE SIMONS sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $8,078,800
- HEIDI MILLER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $6,033,842.
- KENNETH BEST (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 20,821 shares for an estimated $4,468,394
FISERV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 733 institutional investors add shares of FISERV stock to their portfolio, and 870 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P removed 4,636,188 shares (-33.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $952,365,738
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 3,711,811 shares (-30.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $762,480,215
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,566,865 shares (+6.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $527,285,408
- KOVITZ INVESTMENT GROUP PARTNERS, LLC added 2,174,025 shares (+343.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $446,588,215
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 2,153,554 shares (+65.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $442,383,062
- FMR LLC added 2,126,419 shares (+22.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $436,808,990
- WINSLOW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,767,261 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $363,030,754
FISERV Government Contracts
We have seen $337,140 of award payments to $FI over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- THIS CONTRACT PROVIDES SOFTWARE MAINTENANCE FOR THE FRONTIER APPLICATION INCLUDING PRODUCT SUPPORT AS WELL ...: $233,123
- FY25 PROGRESS LICENSE MAINTENANCE RENEWAL: $104,016
FISERV Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $FI stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/20 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 03/10, 02/26, 02/21 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE WILLIAM R. KEATING purchased up to $15,000 on 01/07.
FISERV Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FI in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025
- Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/18/2024
- Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/18/2024
- Wells Fargo issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/29/2024
- Williams Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 10/29/2024
- Tigress Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 10/29/2024
FISERV Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $FI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $244.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jeff Cantwell from Seaport Global set a target price of $240.0 on 01/14/2025
- Charles Nabhan from Stephens set a target price of $255.0 on 12/18/2024
- Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial set a target price of $244.0 on 10/29/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.