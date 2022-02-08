Markets
FISV

Fiserv Drops 5% Despite Upbeat Quarterly Results

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of payment and financial services technology provider, Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) are down more than 5% in the morning trade on Tuesday despite reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

The company reported net income of $333 million or $0.50 per share in the fourth quarter compared with $300 million or $0.44 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Adjusted earnings per share was $1.57 in the fourth quarter. This compares with the average estimate of 27 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters of $1.56 per share.

Revenue for the quarter increased 11% year-over-year to $4.257 billion. The consensus estimate was for $4.03 billion.

Looking forward, Fiserv expects adjusted earnings per share in a range of $6.40 to $6.55. The consensus estimate stands at $6.44 per share.

FISV, currently at $99.90, has been trading in the range of $92.06-$127.34 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FISV

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular