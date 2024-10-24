Fiserv director sells $8.1M in common stock

In a regulatory filing, Fiserv (FI) disclosed that its director Doyle Simons sold 40K shares of common stock on October 23rd in a total transaction size of $8.1M.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on FI:
- Fiserv price target raised to $222 from $183 at Mizuho
- Fiserv price target raised to $223 from $187 at Argus
- Fiserv price target raised to $224 from $183 at RBC Capital
- Fiserv price target raised to $230 from $200 at TD Cowen
- Fiserv price target raised to $225 from $180 at KeyBanc
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.