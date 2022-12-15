Fiserv Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FISV

In trading on Thursday, shares of Fiserv Inc (Symbol: FISV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $99.37, changing hands as low as $99.06 per share. Fiserv Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FISV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FISV's low point in its 52 week range is $87.03 per share, with $110.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $99.28. The FISV DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

