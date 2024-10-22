Fiserv Boosts FY24 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, financial services firm Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) raised its adjusted earnings and organic revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2024.

For fiscal 2024, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $8.73 to $8.80 per share on organic revenue growth of 16 to 17 percent.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $8.65 to $8.80 per share on organic revenue growth of 15 to 17 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $8.75 per share on revenue growth of 6.4 percent to $19.2 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

