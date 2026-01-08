Markets
FISV

Fiserv And Microsoft Expand AI Collaboration To Drive Innovation And Productivity

January 08, 2026 — 11:58 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Fiserv (FISV) just announced on Thursday a new partnership with Microsoft to enhance their use of artificial intelligence in their development platforms and workforce.

Under this deal, Fiserv plans to roll out Microsoft 365 Copilot across the company and will also enhance its use of Microsoft Foundry on Azure for creating and managing AI applications.

This initiative aims to improve employee productivity, streamline operations, and offer clients more AI-driven solutions.

Fiserv mentioned that this collaboration builds on their previous investments in AI, such as GitHub Copilot, and aligns with their strategy to integrate advanced AI features into payments, fintech platforms, and client services.

FISV is currently trading at $69.50, up $0.79 or 1.15 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FISV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.