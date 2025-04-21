Markets
Fiserv And Kansas Join Hands To Launch Fintech Hub In Overland Park

April 21, 2025 — 08:27 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Fiserv, Inc. (FI), a provider of payments and financial services technology, together with the Kansas Office of the Governor, on Monday announced their plan to open a new strategic fintech hub in Overland Park, a suburb in the Kansas City metropolitan area.

Frank Bisignano, CEO of Fiserv, said: "The greater Kansas City Metro area offers a dynamic environment with a growing population of tech talent, making it the ideal location for Fiserv's next strategic fintech hub."

The new site, which includes 427,000 square feet of space across two buildings, is anticipated to be opened later this year. The new hub is expected to create around 2,000 jobs.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
