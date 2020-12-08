Fiserv Affirms FY20 Earnings Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) on Tuesday affirmed its outlook for fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share ahead of its virtual Investor Conference later today. The company also provided its preliminary financial outlook for fiscal 2021 as well as its financial expectations and outlook for fiscal years 2022 and 2023.

For fiscal 2020, Fiserv affirmed its outlook for adjusted earnings per share to grow at least 11 percent over its 2019 adjusted earnings, as revised for the net impact of divestitures. The company noted that the outlook does not contemplate a further weakening in the current economic environment for the remainder of this year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.42 per share for the year on revenues of $14.04 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For fiscal 2021, Fiserv expects internal revenue growth of 7 percent to 12 percent and adjusted earnings per share to grow in a range of 20 percent to 25 percent over its 2020 adjusted earnings per share.

The Street expects the company to report earnings of $5.40 per share for the year on revenue growth of 7.2 percent to $15.05 billion.

Further ahead, Fiserv expects internal revenue growth of 7 percent to 9 percent annually for the years 2022 and 2023, and annual adjusted earnings per share growth of 15 percent to 20 percent over this timeframe.

