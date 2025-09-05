Fiserv Acquires Remaining Stake In AIB Merchant Services To Boost European Growth

(RTTNews) - Fiserv, Inc. (FI) has acquired the remaining 49.9% stake in AIB Merchant Services - AIBMS, its joint venture with AIB Group.

The move strengthens Fiserv's position in Europe, expanding opportunities for its Clover point-of-sale system and enhancing its presence in the payments sector. AIBMS is among Ireland's largest payment providers and a leading e-commerce acquirer in Europe.

Under the agreement, AIB Group will continue exclusively referring businesses requiring card acquiring services to Fiserv.

FI currently trades at $135.13 or 0.77% lower on the NYSE.

