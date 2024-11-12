FiscalNote reports Q3 EPS (11c), consensus (10c)

Reports Q3 revenue $29.4M, consensus $29M. “During the third quarter, we continued to make progress on strengthening our product strategy and roadmap, enhancing our leadership team with select key hires, and further extracting operating efficiencies across the enterprise,” said Tim Hwang, Chairman, CEO, and Co-founder of FiscalNote (NOTE). “With the recent divestiture of Aicel Technologies, we remain committed to evaluating all options to realize shareholder value and to solidify our core business by leveraging our market leading political, legislative, and regulatory policy data sets for the benefit of our global customers and in so doing pursuing our long-term growth strategy of increasing market share and improving revenue growth and sustained profitability.”

