FiscalNote Holdings (NOTE) Price Target Decreased by 33.33% to 4.93

The average one-year price target for FiscalNote Holdings (OTCPK:NOTE) has been revised to $4.93 / share. This is a decrease of 33.33% from the prior estimate of $7.40 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.26 to a high of $10.24 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 828.43% from the latest reported closing price of $0.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in FiscalNote Holdings. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 19.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOTE is 0.47%, an increase of 9.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.64% to 4,355K shares. The put/call ratio of NOTE is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Maso Capital Partners holds 2,457K shares representing 9.46% ownership of the company.

Stonehill Capital Management holds 221K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 142K shares , representing an increase of 35.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOTE by 58.38% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 119K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares , representing an increase of 88.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOTE by 157.32% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 116K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Geode Capital Management holds 94K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares , representing an increase of 4.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOTE by 67.92% over the last quarter.

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