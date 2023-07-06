FiscalNote Holdings Inc - (NOTE) Price Target Decreased by 5.38% to 6.27

The average one-year price target for FiscalNote Holdings Inc - (NYSE:NOTE) has been revised to 6.27 / share. This is an decrease of 5.38% from the prior estimate of 6.63 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.02 to a high of 9.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 65.08% from the latest reported closing price of 3.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in FiscalNote Holdings Inc -. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 48.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOTE is 0.89%, an increase of 55.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.36% to 47,039K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Maso Capital Partners holds 28,914K shares representing 21.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stonehill Capital Management holds 5,823K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,704K shares, representing a decrease of 32.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOTE by 63.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,641K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company.

Brown Advisory holds 1,151K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company.

Comprehensive Financial Management holds 1,011K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FiscalNote Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Although the Company's efforts to identify a prospective business combination opportunity will not be limited to a particular industry, it intends to focus on global companies in telecom, media and technology, healthcare, fintech and consumer sectors with compelling Asian growth potential.

