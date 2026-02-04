FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. - Equity Warrant (NOTE.WS) Price Target Decreased by 35.64% to 0.21

The average one-year price target for FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. - Equity Warrant (NYSE:NOTE.WS) has been revised to $0.21 / share. This is a decrease of 35.64% from the prior estimate of $0.32 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.12 to a high of $0.28 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 600.57% from the latest reported closing price of $0.03 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. - Equity Warrant. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOTE.WS is 0.06%, an increase of 41.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.79% to 12,827K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Maso Capital Partners holds 9,000K shares. No change in the last quarter.

LMR Partners LLP holds 2,342K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,343K shares , representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOTE.WS by 59.13% over the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 273K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Ovata Capital Management holds 195K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Wolverine Asset Management holds 178K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 186K shares , representing a decrease of 4.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOTE.WS by 52.88% over the last quarter.

