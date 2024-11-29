FiscalNote Holdings Faces NYSE Delisting Notice Challenge

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
FiscalNote Holdings ( (NOTE) ) just unveiled an update.
FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. has received a notice from the NYSE, indicating its non-compliance with the continued listing standard due to its stock price falling below $1.00 over a 30-day period. The company has six months to rectify this situation and is exploring strategies to meet the requirements, while continuing its operations and investor engagement without any immediate impact on its business or stock listing.
