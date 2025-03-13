FISCALNOTE Earnings Results: $NOTE Reports Quarterly Earnings

FISCALNOTE ($NOTE) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.10 per share, missing estimates of -$0.10 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $29,470,000, missing estimates of $29,589,180 by $-119,180.

FISCALNOTE Insider Trading Activity

FISCALNOTE insiders have traded $NOTE stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 31 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOTE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIM HWANG has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 355,521 shares for an estimated $382,828 .

. JOSH RESNIK (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 19,443 shares for an estimated $20,354 .

. GERALD YAO (CSO and Director) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,500 shares for an estimated $8,250 .

. TODD AMAN (SVP, General Counsel & Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,457 shares for an estimated $2,964 .

. JON SLABAUGH (CFO and SVP, Corp. Dev.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,670 shares for an estimated $1,757 .

. PAUL DONNELL (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,410 shares for an estimated $1,611.

FISCALNOTE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of FISCALNOTE stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FISCALNOTE Government Contracts

We have seen $1,812,872 of award payments to $NOTE over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

