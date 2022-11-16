Fiscal "black hole" obsession adds to UK problems

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The UK economy may suffer from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s determination to regain the credibility with financial markets squandered by his predecessor Liz Truss. His government is preparing to fill what media reports now describe as a “black hole” in the country’s public finances, by raising around 50 billion pounds within five years. Saving the equivalent of more than 2% of UK GDP is a big risk at the start of what the Bank of England forecasts will be a two-year recession.

While the central bank is trying to tame inflation - which accelerated to 11.1% in October - the government wants to convince global investors that it will reduce public borrowing over time. The pandemic and Europe’s energy crisis have pushed the UK’s gross public debt to 102% of GDP at the end of June. That’s 15.5 percentage points more than the European Union average, but still less than similar economies such as France, Italy and Spain.

Sunak also needs to repair the damage caused by his predecessor’s happy-go-lucky approach to public finances. Though interest rates are rising around the globe, about half of the increase in Britain’s borrowing costs since August is self-inflicted, the Resolution Foundation has noted. And while new Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt has reversed many of Truss’ tax cuts, he’s kept measures worth some 17 billion pounds a year.

The impact of his plan, based on the UK Office for Budget Responsibility’s growth forecast, will depend on its size, timing and structure. The bigger the adjustment to the public finances, which media reports reckon could be anywhere between 30 and 60 billion pounds, the larger its impact on growth. Hunt must also choose between front-loading the measures or spreading them over time. Delaying tax hikes or spending cuts to later years would spread the pain while giving the government more latitude to adjust to changing economic circumstances.

Finally, the plan’s impact hinges on the balance between lower spending and higher taxes. Though Sunak’s Conservative party dislikes taxes, raising them makes more economic sense. The United Kingdom’s tax burden is currently 37% of GDP, against 46% for the EU. Moreover, cutting public investment or services like health and education would translate into lower growth over the medium term.

Talk of a “black hole” obscures the fact that Sunak and Hunt have multiple options. If their plan strikes the wrong tone, investors who recently worried about the UK’s fiscal insouciance may soon be more concerned about its economic resilience.

CONTEXT NEWS

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt is due to announce on Nov. 17 a package of tax hikes and spending cuts worth up to 60 billion pounds, according to media reports.

“You’re going to have a Conservative chancellor who is putting up taxes that, you know, go against the very reason that he went into politics," Hunt told The Sunday Times in an interview published on Nov. 13.

UK consumer prices rose 11.1% in the 12 months to October, the most since 1981, the Office for National Statistics said on Nov. 16.

