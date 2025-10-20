FIS Unveils Smart Basket to Streamline Checkout Experience

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. FIS recently announced the upcoming launch of Smart Basket, a cutting-edge solution aimed at redefining the checkout experience. The solution is being developed to utilize a real-time, item-level adjudication engine and transaction gateway to streamline payments at the point of sale.

For consumers, the goal of Smart Basket is to maximize savings and rewards by analyzing individual shopping patterns and automatically applying the best available payment methods and loyalty options at the point of sale for each product in their cart. Beyond traditional cards, it is expected to support flexible payment sources such as healthcare spending accounts. This will help eliminate the need for manual reward selections or paper coupons, making shopping faster, easier and more rewarding.

Retailers and brands are expected to benefit from Smart Basket through improved sales conversion and customer experience. The platform is designed to allow segmentation of basket items for different forms of payment, including loyalty points, FSA and HSA.

Financial institutions will be empowered to build superior loyalty programs tailored to their cardholders' spending patterns and preferences. Smart Basket is intended to support a variety of funding sources, including real-time payments and digital assets like stablecoins, within both three and four-party payment networks. In the future, it may also include fraud prevention capabilities by analyzing transaction patterns to flag suspicious activity, helping issuers protect cardholder accounts more effectively.

The recent move also seems to be a time-opportune one since inefficiencies in the payment process result in significant costs to organizations. FIS can capitalize on the prevailing scenario through Smart Basket, which is set to integrate three well-established technologies within its payments suite: a cutting-edge real-time payments gateway, a comprehensive loyalty platform and advanced spend capabilities.

Together, these components will form a distinctive network solution designed to deliver enhanced value by supporting payment method selection at the basket-item level, reducing transaction costs, and enabling highly personalized loyalty and rewards programs for more effective consumer engagement.

Benefits of the Recent Move to FIS

The recent announcement reflects FIS’ sincere efforts to upgrade its solutions suite. Increased utilization of Smart Basket is likely to drive the revenues of FIS in the days ahead. Overall revenues of the company improved 5% year over year in the second quarter of 2025.

FIS continually prioritizes innovation by investing in cutting-edge technologies and launching solutions that strengthen the payment ecosystem. The company expands its portfolio through continuous software enhancements, strategic acquisitions and equity investments, which allow it to cross-sell a broader range of offerings to its current clients while drawing in new customers. Additionally, FIS partners with various organizations to deliver integrated, end-to-end solutions tailored to the diverse needs of its clientele.

This year, FIS’ Premium Payback solution was selected to enable real-time rewards redemption for Bilt, while its Commercial Loan Servicing solution was chosen by ATLAS to drive automation, transparency and efficiency across loan and investment operations.

Other Companies With a Strong Payment Solutions Portfolio

Apart from FIS, other companies in the same space that contain an enhanced solutions suite are Visa Inc. V, Mastercard Incorporated MA and PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL.

Visa offers a comprehensive payment solutions suite designed to facilitate secure, seamless and efficient money movement across the globe. This suite includes a broad range of Visa-branded products such as credit, debit and prepaid cards, as well as innovative platforms like Visa Direct for real-time payments and Visa B2B Connect for cross-border business transactions. Visa also integrates value-added services, including risk and identity solutions, issuer processing, acceptance services and open banking capabilities. Net revenues advanced 14% year over year in the third quarter of fiscal 2025.

Mastercard enhances commercial and digital payment solutions by leveraging its global network and technology to deliver speed, security and efficiency. It develops products and platforms that simplify business-to-business (B2B) transactions, such as virtual cards, automated accounts payable systems and cross-border payment solutions. On the digital side, Mastercard integrates tokenization, real-time data analytics and AI-driven fraud prevention to ensure safe, seamless payments across mobile, online and in-store environments. Net revenues advanced 17% year over year in the second quarter of 2025.

PayPal enhances payment solutions by offering a secure, scalable and globally recognized platform that supports seamless transactions for businesses and consumers. It focuses on simplifying commerce with tools for checkout, fraud protection and risk management, while enabling merchants to accept payments across multiple channels, including online, in-app and in-person. Through innovations such as digital wallets, buy now–pay later options and integrations with marketplaces, PayPal strengthens financial inclusion and customer engagement. Net revenues rose 5% year over year in the second quarter of 2025.

