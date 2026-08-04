Markets
FIS

FIS Trims FY26 Outlook, But Q2 Swings To Profit; Shares Down 8.6%

August 04, 2026 — 08:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, financial services company Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. or FIS (FIS) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the third quarter and trimmed its outlook for the full-year 2026.

For the third quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.58 to $1.62 per share on revenues between $3.415 billion and $3.445 billion.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $6.15 to $6.24 per share on revenues between $13.630 billion and $13.695 billion.

The company is also projecting adjusted revenue growth of 29 to 30 percent and pro forma revenue growth of 4.5 to 5.0 percent. Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $6.22 to $6.32 per share on revenues between $13.770 billion and $13.850 billion.

For the second quarter, the company reported net earnings of $231 million or $0.45 per share, compared to a net loss of $470 million or $0.90 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.48 per share, compared to $1.36 per share in the year-ago quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FIS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.