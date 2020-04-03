FIS To Assist U.S. Banks, Credit Unions To Provide Critical Economic Relief

(RTTNews) - FIS (FIS) said it is partnering with U.S. banks and credit unions to provide loans and other critical economic relief to small businesses and merchants under the U.S. Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program within the CARES Act. The loans will be forgiven if used to pay for payroll costs and other authorized expenses.

The Payroll Protection Program authorizes lenders to provide up to $349 billion in funds to U.S. small businesses and merchants impacted by COVID-19. FIS has created a COVID-19 Online Resource Center to provide its clients with information in the face of COVID-19.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.