FIS Starts Offering $2.25 Bln Of Senior Notes

(RTTNews) - Fidelity National Information Services (FIS), a financial technology company, on Tuesday announced the commencement of 14 separate offering of $2.25 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes.

The initial settlement date will be the third business day after the expiration date and is expected to be March 7.

The guaranteed delivery settlement date will be the second business day after the guaranteed delivery date and is expected to be March 8.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.