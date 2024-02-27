News & Insights

FIS Starts Offering $2.25 Bln Of Senior Notes

February 27, 2024 — 05:12 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Fidelity National Information Services (FIS), a financial technology company, on Tuesday announced the commencement of 14 separate offering of $2.25 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes.

The initial settlement date will be the third business day after the expiration date and is expected to be March 7.

The guaranteed delivery settlement date will be the second business day after the guaranteed delivery date and is expected to be March 8.

