FIS Sees Growth In FY26 As Q4 Profit, Revenues Rise

February 24, 2026 — 08:24 am EST

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, financial services company Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. or FIS (FIS) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the first quarter and for the full-year 2026.

For the first quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.26 to $1.30 per share on revenues between $3.27 billion and $3.29 billion.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $6.22 to $6.32 per share on revenues between $13.77 billion and $13.85 billion.

The company is also projecting adjusted revenue growth of 30 to 31 percent and pro forma revenue growth of 5.1 to 5.7 percent.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported net earnings of $511 million or $0.98 per share, higher than $304 million or $0.56 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.68 per share, compared to $1.40 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue for the quarter increased 8 percent to $2.75 billion from $2.54 billion in the same quarter last year. On an adjusted basis, revenue increased 7 percent from last year, reflecting recurring revenue growth of 8 percent.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, FIS is trading on the NYSE at $48.51, up $1.06 or 2.23 percent.

