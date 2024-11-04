FIS reports Q3 EPS $1.40, consensus 1.29

Reports Q3 revenue $2.6B, consensus $2.56B.”We delivered another strong quarter of financial outperformance, and are once again raising our full-year outlook,” said FIS (FIS) CEO and President Stephanie Ferris. “The strength of the partnerships and new business signings this quarter underpin our continued execution against our strategy to unlock financial technology to the world across the money lifecycle.”

