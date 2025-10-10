Markets
FIS

FIS To Refile UK Merger Notice Related To Acquisition Of Global Payment's Issuer Solutions Business

October 10, 2025 — 09:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - FIS (FIS) issued a regulatory update on its acquisition of Global Payment's Issuer Solutions business. In the normal course of the UK Competition and Market Authority's review of the transaction, the company identified additional information that it will be providing to the CMA, resulting in a need to refile the UK Merger Notice.

FIS does not expect this to impact the projected transaction closing timeline of the first half of 2026.

FIS is a financial technology company providing solutions to financial institutions, businesses, and developers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FIS
GPN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.