FIS Raises 2025 Outlook

(RTTNews) - FIS (FIS) said it is introducing third quarter outlook and is raising full-year outlook for revenue growth to 4.8 to 5.3% and adjusted EPS growth to 10 to 11%. For fiscal 2025, the company now expects adjusted EPS in a range of $5.72 - $5.80, and revenue in a range of $10.520 - $10.570 billion. For the third quarter, the company projects adjusted EPS in a range of $1.46 - $1.50, and revenue in a range of $2.650 - $2.665 billion.

The company posted a second quarter GAAP net loss to stockholders from continuing operations of $470 million or $0.90 per share, including $539 million of non-cash expense to reflect an increase in deferred tax liability arising from agreement to sell remaining interest in Worldpay. This is compared to income from continuing operations of $237 million or $0.43 per share, prior year. Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations were $716 million, and adjusted EPS increased by 1% as compared to the prior-year period to $1.36 per share.

On a GAAP basis, revenue increased 5% as compared to the prior-year period to approximately $2.6 billion. On an adjusted basis, revenue increased 5% as compared to the prior-year period reflecting recurring revenue growth of 6%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.