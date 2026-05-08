FIS Q1 Earnings Up; Reaffirms FY2026 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS), on Friday reported higher net income in the first quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year. The company reiterated its full year 2026 outlook and updated second quarter 2026.

For the first quarter, net income increased to $2.37 billion from $77 million in the prior year.

Earnings per share were $4.58 versus $0.15 last year.

Adjusted net income increased to $705 million from $643 million in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $1.36 versus $1.21 last year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $1.30 billion from $958 million in the previous year.

Revenue increased to $3.30 billion from $2.53 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the comapny expects second quarter revenue to range between $3.385 billion and $3.395 billion and adjusted EBITDA to range between $1.395 billion and $1.415 billion, while adjusted earnings per share is anticipated to range between $1.45 and $1.49.

For the full year 2026, the company reiterates its outlook, expecting revenue to range between $13,770 - $13,850, adjusted EBITDA at $5,800 and $5,860, and adjusted earnings per share anticipated to range between $6.22 and $6.32

In the pre-market trading, Fidelity National Information Services is 1.59% lesser at $46.50 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.