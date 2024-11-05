FIS price target raised to $94 from $92 at Baird

Baird analyst David Koning raised the firm’s price target on FIS (FIS) to $94 from $92 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said they posted a Q3 beat and 2024 EPS guidance was raised largely on WP contribution and interest expense; but they are a bit cautious as EPS headwinds likely emerge in coming quarters.
- FIS price target raised to $87 from $80 at Morgan Stanley
- FIS Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results, Raises Outlook
- FIS reports Q3 EPS $1.40, consensus 1.29
- FIS raises FY24 EPS view to $5.15 – $5.20, consensus $5.11
