FIS price target raised to $94 from $92 at Baird

Baird analyst David Koning raised the firm’s price target on FIS (FIS) to $94 from $92 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said they posted a Q3 beat and 2024 EPS guidance was raised largely on WP contribution and interest expense; but they are a bit cautious as EPS headwinds likely emerge in coming quarters.

