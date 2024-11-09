FIS price target raised to $102 from $98 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on FIS (FIS) to $102 from $98 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The analyst updated the company’s model post the earnings report.
Read More on FIS:
- FIS desiganted a bearish Fresh Pick at Baird
- FIS price target raised to $104 from $95 at RBC Capital
- FIS price target raised to $104 from $91 at Mizuho
- FIS price target raised to $86 from $78 at TD Cowen
- FIS price target raised to $103 from $88 at Susquehanna
